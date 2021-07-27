Russian minister says participation of Russian films in int’l festivals unprecedented

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova told TASS in a conversation that the ubiquitous participation of Russian projects in international cinema festivals in 2021 is unprecedented, while many of the movies received financial support from the Russian Culture Minister.

Yesterday, the Venice Film Festival unveiled its 2021 lineup, Russia will be represented in the main international competition by Captain Volkonogov Escaped, a thriller directed by Aleksey Chupov and Natalya Merkulova which was created with the Culture Ministry’s support. Earlier, Compartment No. 6 shot by Juho Kuosmanen also with Russia’s state backing won the Grand Prix at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

"We are absolutely over the moon about out international successes, it is unprecedented. These are six projects in Cannes, two in the main competition of the Locarno International Film Festival and two more in Venice. We are very happy that the festivals feature projects that were backed by the Culture Ministry in the last three years," Lyubimova said.