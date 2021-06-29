Expert slams speculations about COVID-19 infections through vaccines as inappropriate

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The integrated control system guarantees that people cannot contract the coronavirus through inactivated vaccines, a senior staffer of the Chumakov Center Georgy Ignatyev told a press conference.

The Russian Health Ministry registered the CoviVac inactivated whole-virion COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Chumakov Center. Whole-virion vaccines use either artificially weakened viruses that cannot cause diseases or dead viruses (inactivated).

"The escalation of rumors claiming that an inactivated vaccine can contain a virus that is not fully inactivated is simply inappropriate. <…> It is one of our key methods of control and parameters that we control and control it twice. The control technique itself is directed at studying the ‘black box’: if the virus was still there, we would catch it because we are looking for its replication," he said.

According to the latest statistics, more than 181.5 million people have been infected worldwide, and more than 3,900,000 deaths have been reported. To date, 5,493,557 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,984,037 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 134,545 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.