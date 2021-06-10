Russia’s COVID vaccine production enough to reach herd immunity by fall

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The coronavirus vaccine production in Russia is sufficient enough to reach collective immunity for 60% of the population by fall, Deputy Director of the Russian sanitary watchdog’s Central Research Institute of Epidemiology Alexander Gorelov said on Thursday.

"The vaccine production is sufficient. We can [meet] all the demands to make this push. However, people’s perception of vaccination is a different matter. We need to create a positive image," he noted at a roundtable discussion.

Gorelov underlined that it is hard to imagine any alternatives to the vaccination. "We should be one the same page with the population. And say in all honesty that etiotropic medicine that interrupt infectious processes are not enough, especially for children," he noted.

According to the expert, Russia is currently witnessing insufficient information accessibility in this area, while many fakes about vaccination are circulating.