Official points to deteriorating coronavirus situation in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in Moscow is deteriorating as the number of new cases continues to grow, head of the city’s Main Control Directorate Yevgeny Danchikov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Moscow’s coronavirus situation is deteriorating, the number of patients is growing," he pointed out.

The federal anti-coronavirus crisis center said earlier that Moscow had recorded 4,124 coronavirus cases in the previous day, the highest number since January 16. Moscow’s overall case count has reached 1,209,214. According to the crisis center, the city’s coronavirus growth rate is 0.34% as 3,817 cases were confirmed on Tuesday.

Moscow’s coronavirus death toll rose by 58 to 20,648 in the past 24 hours and recoveries grew by 2,311 to 1,082,243. There are currently 106,323 active coronavirus cases in Moscow.