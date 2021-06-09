Russia not facing new COVID incidence spike, sanitary official says

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russia does not currently face a new spike in the incidence of coronavirus, says Natalia Pshenichnaya, Deputy Director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology (CRIE) of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Customers Rights Protection and Human Well-being (Rospotrebnadzor).

On Wednesday, the federal coronavirus prevention anti-crisis center announced that Russia registered 10,407 new COVID-19 cases, the highest figure since March 7.

"It is incorrect to conclude that we are facing a new spike. However, many people continue to ignore safety measures, fail to comprehend the need for vaccination and [thus] facilitate the spread of the virus among the population," the official said. "We do not see compliance with safety rules in public transport, at businesses, or public places often. If these circumstances remain, then periodic incidence increases will be observed both now and in the future."

She noted that the immune response in former COVID-19 patients decreases over time, and those who have not contracted the disease yet are not too eager to take a vaccine.

"This makes the point of herd immunity and the moment, when we could take the masks away and embrace each other farther away from us," she explained.

Weather effects and prevention measures

The rainy, cool weather currently observed in Russia may also facilitate the circulation of various respiratory viruses. According to Pshenichnaya, this may also affect the COVID-19 epidemiological process. Meanwhile, incidence spikes are natural for the stabilization process; however, the transition to the recession stage depends on the responsibility of the citizens.

"I am certain that nobody doubts the efficiency of prevention measures against COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases, but it is not enough at all. These measures must be complied with regularly; and, of course, it is necessary to comprehend the importance of mass vaccination for the prompt end of the pandemic, and to personally contribute to moving this point closer," the expert said.