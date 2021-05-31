Fast & Furious 9 dominates Russia's weekend box office

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Fast & Furious 9 became the leader of the Russian box office, collecting 216.4 mln rubles ($2.95 mln) on May 27-30, according to preliminary data from kinobusiness.com portal.

The film was released in Russia on May 19. This is a continuation of the story of Dominic Toretto, who will have to meet the ghosts of the past if he wants to save his loved ones. The team gets back together again to prevent the most insidious criminal's plan to take over the world. The roles in the film were played by Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron, and others.

The second place in the box office was taken by Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, which grossed 53.1 mln rubles ($725,232) over the weekend. This is a continuation of the story of a rabbit who goes to a big city in search of adventure.

Horror film A Quiet Place Part II closed the top three with 53 mln rubles ($723,866) over the weekend. The film continues the story of the Abbott family, which goes into the unknown in complete silence.