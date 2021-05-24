Russian PM requests allocation of $680 mln for coronavirus treatment, medical aid

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has requested allocation of at least 25 bln rubles ($340 mln) for each of providing help to people with the coronavirus infection and high-tech medical aid. A respective point is on the list of requests following the cabinet’s report in the State Duma (lower house), press service of the government said in a statement on Monday.

"The Healthcare Ministry and the Finance Ministry have been requested to allocate at least 25 bln rubles for specialized and high-tech medical aid and another 25 bln rubles for providing help to people with the novel coronavirus infection," the statement said.

Moreover, those ministries are to draft a notice on allocation of funds for completion of healthcare facilities construction in several regions by May 28, press service added.