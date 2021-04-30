Indian funeral pyres, tragedy in Israel, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Indian funeral pyres, tragedy in Israel, China’s underwater mermaids
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
The firefighter Haley Agnew wipes sweat from her brow as she works with fellow firefighters on Slieve Donard mountain. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service have been tackling the moorland and gorse fire on the slopes of Slieve Donard since Friday and have now declared the blaze a major incident, Newcastle, April 24© Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Relatives perform the last rites before the cremation of their loved ones who died from COVID-19. In April, India took first place in the daily increase in coronavirus cases, updating the world anti-record, New Delhi, April 26© Naveen Sharma/SOPA Images/Sipa via Reuters Connect
Director Nikita Mikhalkov (center) performs in a scene from a theater adaptation of the film 12 at the Bolshoi Theater, Moscow, April 24© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits an ambulance and emergency medical care station in the town of Pushkin, St. Petersburg, April 28© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Commissioned officers, who completed their military training, perform during a graduation ceremony at Ribat Law and Police Academy affiliated to the Palestinian Interior and National Security Ministry, Gaza, April 26© Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Young people look at the stairs with waste after the tragedy in northern Israel. On the night of April 30, on Mount Meron, during the religious Jewish holiday Lag ba-Omer, a tribune collapsed and a crush arose, in which 44 people died, at least 150 were injured, April 30© REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Workers carry the skating rink portion of Rockefeller Center on the New York City section of the Miniland area of the new Legoland New York Resort theme park during a press preview of the park, which is currently under construction, with plans to open to the public in the summer of 2021, New York, April 28© REUTERS/Mike Segar
US President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress as Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House US Rep. Nancy Pelosi look on in the House chamber of the US Capitol. On the eve of his 100th day in office, Biden spoke about his plan to revive America’s economy and health as it continues to recover from a devastating pandemic, Washington, April 28© Melina Mara-Pool/Getty Images
A participant prepares backstage during a local bodybuilding championship, Krasnodar, April 24© REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Female twin giant pandas Meng Bao and Meng Yu play at Beijing Zoo, Beijing, April 26© Du Jianbo/VCG via Getty Images
Protesters throw objects and shout to riot police officers at Bolivar square during the national strike against the tax reform proposed by Duque's administration. Unions joined to call to a national strike and demonstrations in major cities, urging participants to follow COVID-19 protocols. They seek to sink a tax reform which proposes elimination of VAT free goods, Bogota, April 28© Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images
110 divers perform under water as they set a new Guinness World Record for the largest underwater mermaid show at Atlantis resort, Sanya, April 28© Wu Wei/VCG via Getty Images
