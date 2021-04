MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Moscow recorded 1,747 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, down from 1,876 the day before, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday. The total number of cases has reached 1,038,190.

According to data from the crisis center, Moscow’s coronavirus growth rate is 0.17%.

The city’s coronavirus death toll increased by 54 to 16,976 in the past day and recoveries rose by 1,193 to 951,851.

There are currently 69,363 active coronavirus cases in Moscow.