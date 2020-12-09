Russia’s coronavirus recoveries surpass 2 million

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The number of COVID-19 recoveries in Russia grew by 26,266 in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,007,792 patients have recovered by now, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

According to the crisis center, recoveries account for 79% of the total number of infected individuals.

In particular, another 1,921 patients were discharged in St. Petersburg, 819 in the Moscow Region, 594 in the Leningrad Region, 593 in the Arkhangelsk Region and 554 in the Voronezh Region.