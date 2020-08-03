On August 3, 1890, Russian architect Konstantin Melnikov was born in Moscow. Melnikov's creative life lasted from the beginning of the 1920s to the beginning of 1930s. Konstantin Melnikov designed Rusakov Workers’ Club in Moscow, Bakhmetievsky garage, Soviet Pavilion for the Decorative and Applied Arts International Exposition in Paris, and Melnikov House, his own residence and art studio. In 1930s, Melnikov refused to conform with the rising Stalinist architecture and started to work as a portraitist and teacher until the end of his life. TASS recalls the main creations of the legendary architect.
Remembering Russian architect Konstantin Melnikov on his 130th birth anniversary
August 3, 2020 is the 130th anniversary of the birth of Konstantin Melnikov, a legend of Russian architecture and one of the outstanding figures of Soviet avant-garde movement
Konstantin Melnikov, 1970© TASS
Melnikov's first construction, wooden pavilion called Makhorka at the All-Russian Agricultural and Handicraft Industry Exposition in 1923 in Moscow© TASS
Soviet Pavilion built for the Decorative and Applied Arts International Exposition in Paris in 1925© Viktor Velikzhanin/TASS
Rusakov Workers' Club in Moscow designed by Konstantin Melnikov, and constructed in 1927–28© Valentin Kuzmin/TASS
Melnikov House, an early 20th century building in the avant-garde style, consisting of two intersecting cylindrical towers with hexagonal windows, at Krivoarbatsky Pereulok Street in central Moscow© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
The main art studio in the Melnikov House, designed by architect Konstantin Melnikov as his own residence and art studio© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Melnikov House was completed in 1929© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Now there is The State Museum of Konstantin and Viktor Melnikov© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Interior of the Melnikov House in central Moscow© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Bakhmetevsky Bus Garage, a landmark of the avant-garde 1920s, which is now occupied by Jewish Museum and Centre for Tolerance. Bakhmetevsky Bus Garage was a public bus garage in Moscow, designed in 1926 by Konstantin Melnikov© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
