Russia still faces risk of increasing COVID-19 cases, expert warns

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. There is still danger that Russia could see a rise in coronavirus cases and the achieved success needs to be confirmed by vaccinating citizens, Director of the Gamalei National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg told TASS.

"Nearly every day Director of the World Health Organization [Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus] tells us that the world is only facing a rise in cases and the peak in disease has not passed in the globe <...>. Just a dozen of asymptomatic patients are enough to appear and spoil the entire epidemiological situation," Gintsburg said.

According to Gintsburg, now there are much fewer cases and there is no peak in Russia. "But we are still dissatisfied with this situation when there are new infections and lethal cases. In the neighboring republics <...> everything is only beginning," he noted.

It’s important to confirm the achieved success in the anti-coronavirus fight with vaccinating citizens, Gintsburg said. "We should immediately confirm the success that we achieved by huge efforts as a result of quarantine measures by vaccination," he said.

Speaking on whether the resumption of international flights could affect the coronavirus situation in Russia, the scientist noted that the government was taking all necessary measures to avoid any deterioration. The countries’ authorities find themselves in a challenging situation and seek to avoid measures, which would bring the economy to a standstill. They understand that in this situation people would be hurt more than by any COVID-19, he said.

There is the need to find a balance when the economy will work and a new peak in cases will be prevented, the scientist explained. "All the time they think some steps ahead flights to which country will be allowed and to which will be banned…This will continue until the majority [of citizens] develops an immunity. Then everyone will breathe again and forget about this discomfort," Gintsburg said.