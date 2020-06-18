Putin notes selfless work of Russian medical society amid coronavirus pandemic

"This prestigious, authoritative award prize is being award to the representatives of one of the most humane and noble professions on Earth for the 20th time. Medics, specialists, scientists, organizers are among the laureates; these are talented people, endlessly dedicated to their job, professional and moral duty," the President noted.

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a greeting telegram to the participants and guests of the Prizvaniye medical prize awarding ceremony. The telegram was published at the Kremlin’s website Thursday.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the medical workers, including the Prize laureates "stay at their workplaces, fight for lives and health of their patients, display the highest professional and personal qualities, total commitment and real courage," Putin added.

The head of state thanked the participants for their selfless work, noting that the Russian medical society provided a worthy response to the outer challenges.

"This colossal experience will certainly be in demand in the future - for development of science, increase of quality of the medical aid, strengthening of competitive advantages of the domestic healthcare system, for resolution of its pressing issues," the President said.

Prizvaniye is the Russia’s main medical prize, where professional medics and organizers of healthcare evaluate their colleagues’ work. The best medics are awarded "for unique lifesaving surgery," "for creation of new treatment method," "for creation of new diagnostic method," "for dedication to profession.".