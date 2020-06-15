Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 132,000 in past day

GENEVA, June 15. /TASS/. More than 132,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on June 15, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 7.82 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Monday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on June 15, as many as 7,823,289 novel coronavirus cases and 431,541 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 132,581 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 3,911.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 3,781,538. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 69,770 and the number of deaths - by 2,596 and reached 201,848.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,416,920 and the number of fatalities is 188,350. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 18,141 and the number of deaths - by 349.

The East Mediterranean region has 778,200 cases and 17,077 fatalities as of June 15. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 19,649 and the number of deaths - by 437.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (2,057,838), Brazil (850,514), Russia (537,210), India (332,424), the United Kingdom (295,893), Spain (243,928), Italy (236,989), Peru (225,132), Iran (187,427), and Germany (186,461).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.