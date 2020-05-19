Two patients aged above 100 released from Moscow hospital after COVID-19 treatment

"The coronavirus poses particular danger to elderly people, for people over 65. With age, immune system weakens, stockpiled accompanying illnesses worsen the infection disease. Despite all restrictive measures and the self-isolation regime, the infection sometimes manages to reach the oldest of Moscow residents. However, I am pleased to announce that two female patients aged over 100 years have been successfully released from our hospital and remain under observation in the rehabilitation facility," said Mariana Lysenko, chief medical officer of the Hospital number 52.

The hospital disclosed that one of the patients has recently celebrated her 101th birthday, while having an entire complex of accompanying conditions in cardiovascular, endocrine, gastrointestinal systems, kidneys and musculoskeletal system, in addition to the coronavirus infection. She was admitted with bilateral pneumonia and moderate coronavirus infection. The women spent 14 days in the hospital, only one of those in the intensive care unit. Treatment of the coronavirus infection was possible thanks to a complex therapy scheme using antibacterial and antiviral medications, anticoagulants and biological therapy.

"The second patient is six months older - a Great Patriotic War veteran. The medics managed to stabilize her in an even shorter time span and without resorting to intensive therapy. The woman has several chronic diseases, which, according to the doctors, correspond to 60 years of age, so the patient’s system managed to cope with the coronavirus rather fast. Both patients undergo restorative treatment in the War Veterans’ Hospital number 2," the hospital press service said.

Centenarians who defeat the coronavirus

"According to the media report, the oldest patient who managed to defeat the coronavirus is a 101-year old Italian man from the city of Rimini. The man was born in 1919, amid the Spanish flu pandemic. They are of the same age with one of the Hospital number 52 patients. Still, the danger posed by the coronavirus for the seniors is high," the press service said.

The hospital added that the medics recommend the elderly people to reduce contacts with their relatives and social workers to a minimum, unless a person requires nursing care, and to watch all health deviations with attention. People providing nursing care for the seniors should take care of themselves and avoid endangering themselves and their wards.

"The Hospital number 52 was one of the first to begin admitting coronavirus patients. Its staff includes specialists in lung and respiratory pathologies. The hospital also has ten reanimation and intensive therapy units, including the city extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (EMO) center and a hemostaseology reanimation consultative brigade," the press service added.