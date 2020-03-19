Russian antiviral drug’s coronavirus trials in China to be over by late May

YEKATERINBURG, March 19. /TASS/. Trials of Russian antiviral drug Triazaverin, which is being tested against the novel coronavirus infection in China, are scheduled for completion in May, the head of the drug’s manufacturer Medsintez told TASS on Thursday.

A humanitarian batch of the medicine was sent to China in late January, and its tests against the novel coronavirus began shortly after.

"The trials are to be over in late May," Medsintez board chairman Alexander Petrov said. "I wrote an official letter to China’s consul general in Yekaterinburg, asking to provide us with the results, but received no response so far."