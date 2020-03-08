Woman treated for coronavirus in Kaliningrad shows mild symptoms

KALINIGRAD, March 8. /TASS/. The woman who tested positive for the new coronavirus after travelling to Italy is being treated in an isolated ward in Kaliningrad, capital of the Russian westernmost region, but her symptoms are mild, Regional Governor Anton Alikhanov told TASS on Sunday.

"The woman tested positive for the virus [COVID-19 coronavirus]. The symptoms are very mild. Her condition is good, but she is isolated in a hospital ward," the governor said.

The patient returned to Kaliningrad after a trip to Italy. Her family members, relatives and friends along with other people who she had been in contact with were screened for the coronavirus, but all tested negative, Alikhanov added.

In late December 2019, a pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, an economic and industrial megacity with a population of 12 million. The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. Overall, nearly 100 other countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. Outside China, the worst affected countries are Iran, Italy and South Korea. According to the latest reports, China, which handles the bulk of cases, has confirmed around 80,700 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus. The virus’ death toll has reached more than 3,000, yet more than 57,000 patients have recovered from the disease.