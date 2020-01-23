Arctic expedition returns from Yakutia’s coldest districts

YAKUTSK, January 23. /TASS/. The Cold Conquerors expedition registered January’s lowest air temperature in Yakutia - minus 54 degrees Celsius, the expedition’s leader Vyacheslav Ipatyev told TASS on Wednesday.

Two groups of researchers, reporters and bloggers from January 12 registered extremely low air temperatures in Yakutia’s Verkhoyansk and Oymyakon districts.

"Their preliminary reports say average temperatures in January are lower in the Oymyakon district, where the groups fixed the air temperature of minus 54 degrees," he said. "The nearby meteorology station also registered that temperature; and in the Verkhoyansk district the freezing fell to minus 50.5 degrees."

According to the expedition’s leader, all the data is preliminary and will be verified by the regional hydro-meteorology service. Final results will be announced at a news conference at the Russian Geographic Society on January 29. Results of the first experience will be used also to lay best routes for next groups.