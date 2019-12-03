Russian investigators complete probe against sisters charged with killing their father

"The Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee has completed an investigation into a criminal case against Khachaturyan sisters who killed their father. They are charged with committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code (premeditated murder carried out by a group of individuals)," a spokesperson said.

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. An investigation into a criminal case against three Khachaturyan sisters charged with murdering their father has been completed, the Russian Investigative Committee’s press service told TASS on Tuesday.

The criminal case against two sisters has been sent to prosecutors for approving an indictment. "The criminal case against the youngest sister has been submitted to prosecutors with a ruling on using a compulsory measure of medical nature," the spokesperson said.

The body of a 57-year-old man with multiple stab wounds in the neck and chest was discovered on July 27, 2018 in his house in Moscow. His three daughters, aged 17, 18 and 19, were detained on charges of murdering him.

Investigators believe that the girls committed the premeditated murder as they "had hostile feelings towards their father." The sisters stabbed him multiple times with a knife and a hammer.

"The motive of the crime was personal enmity as the father had inflicted physical and emotional sufferings on them for a long period of time, and the investigators took this into account as a mitigating factor," according to the spokesperson.

Investigators found out that at the moment of the crime two sisters were conscious of their actions and were able to control them.