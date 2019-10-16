Another participant in July 27 Moscow rally taken into custody

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Moscow’s Basmanny District Court has put another participant in the July 27 unauthorized rally, Yegor Lesnykh, in custody until December 14, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"The Court hereby puts Lesnykh in custody until December 14," a judge said.

Lesnykh, 35, is charged under Article 318.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (the use of violence against officials that caused no bodily harm). According to investigators, he kicked two National Guard members during the protest rally. Lesnykh comes from the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region and operates a home improvement business.

The investigation earlier emphasized the need to put him in custody, pointing out that Lesnykh had declined to plead guilty. Lawyer Eldar Garoz, in turn, said that the incident in question had taken place more than two months ago but his client had not tried to flee justice. The lawyer requested the Court place Lesnykh under house arrest.

The Court earlier put Maxim Martintsov and Vladimir Yemelyanov in custody until December 14. According to investigators, Martintsov, together with Lesnykh, attacked a National Guard member during the July 27 rally, while Yemelyanov grabbed a riot police officer from behind, restricting his movement and causing pain.