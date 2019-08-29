Circle of Light to shine on Moscow: Annual video mapping fest set for late September

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Moscow’s Circle of Light international festival will open on September 20, with the Seven Notes multimedia show at the Rowing Canal in Krylatskoye, the festival’s press service said on Thursday.

"The familiar venue at the Rowing Canal will modify its regular configurations to expand the spectator area. A special arched structure will be built across the canal to bridge its banks. It will serve as a screen for video projections and a tool for ‘fire and light’ visual effects. More than a hundred flame projectors, over two hundred fountains, as well as fan-shaped water screens will be placed on the water’s surface, bringing the festival’s action closer to the spectators," the press service said.

Circle of Light festivities

For five days, Teatralnaya Square will offer a spectacular light show dedicated to Russia’s Year of Theater, and host the Spartacus video mapping show. The performances will be projected on the facades of three theaters, the Bolshoi Theater, the Maly Theater and the Russian Academic Youth Theater. It will also act as a venue for shows staged by finalists from five countries taking part in Art Vision’s Classic international video-mapping contest.

Moscow’s Polytechnic Museum will be another venue for the festival, for the first time ever. It will offer projection mapping detailing the museum's history and scientific achievements.

Ostankino Park will become a new site, providing 14 light installations and video projections.

Having over 1.5 hectares in area, Kolomenskoye Park will be transformed into a magical forest, with light installations and architectural and landscape 3D mapping shows. Dmitry Malikov, a popular Russian singer, will put on a concert in the park on September 22.

The panoramic facade of the capital’s Victory Museum will feature a Space Odyssey show. The museum's facade will also present last year’s shows dedicated to Russia’s military history and to Moscow. Apart from that, it will serve as a venue for Art Vision’s international contest for nominees in the Modern category.

In addition, Art Vision VJing contenders will display their audiovisual geometric images in the Arbat Hall on September 21.

On September 21-22, the Digital October Center will host an educational program that will include lectures, panel discussions and master classes by the world’s leading light designers.

Entry to all events will be free, but registration will be required for some.

About the festival

The Circle of Light international festival has been held in Moscow since 2011. The first festival featured more than 360 installations, with Red Square, Manezhnaya Square, and Gorky Park serving as the main venues.

The festival’s organizer is Moscow’s Department of Sport, and it’s authorized organizer, commissioned by the Moscow City Hall, is the LBL Communication Group.