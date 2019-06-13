Putin to look into idea of amending drug-related legislation if proposed

BISHKEK, June 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will consider the idea of changing criminal responsibility for drug abuse-related crimes, should such a proposal be formulated and proposed by legislators, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Thursday.

"If there is such a proposal, if it is formulated, then it will be studied," he said. "It is impossible to consider abstract legislative initiatives. They must be properly formulated first."