Soyuz MS-27 carrying two Roscosmos cosmonauts, NASA astronaut undocks from ISS

KOROLYOV /Moscow Region/, December 9. /TASS/. The Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft has undocked from the Prichal node module of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS), a TASS correspondent reported from the Mission Control Center.

Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky, along with NASA astronaut Jonathan Kim, are on board the spacecraft.

The Soyuz MS-27 will now switch to autonomous flight and ignite its engines for deceleration at around 4:10 a.m. GMT before leaving orbit. The descent module is expected to land at 5:04 a.m. GMT.