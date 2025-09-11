Russia’s Progress space freighter launched from Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan

KOROLEV /Moscow Region/, September 11. /TASS/. The Soyuz 2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-32 cargo spacecraft blasted off from Launch Pad 31 of the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan, a TASS correspondent reported from the Mission Control Center near Moscow.

Progress will reach orbit approximately nine minutes after the takeoff. Its docking with the Zvezda module of the International Space Station (ISS)’s Russian segment is scheduled for the evening of September 13.

The space freighter is loaded with 2,516 kg of cargo - fuel, scientific equipment, oxygen, water and food. It will also deliver the Orlan-MKS No. 7 spacesuit for extravehicular activity.

Andrey Vedernikov, head of the space food department at the Research Institute of Food Concentrate Industry and Special Food Technology, told TASS earlier that the spacecraft will carry approximately 17 kg of fresh fruits and vegetables, including 5 kg of grapefruits and 500 grams of garlic, as well as freeze-dried and canned food, drinks, sauces and spices.