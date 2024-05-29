BRICS nations look to science to defeat hunger, diseases — RAS chief

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. People in BRICS countries are looking to science to solve problems in food security and healthcare, President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Gennady Krasnikov said.

"People are turning to the scientific community on a number of issues. These include climate change, food security, healthcare and combatting diseases, as well as providing more energy to meet demand," Krasnikov noted.

According to the RAS chief, the meeting is held within the broad program of events scheduled by Russia's presidency in BRICS in 2024.

"Today, we take the torch from our colleagues in the South African Academy of Sciences, who initiated such meetings back in 2018. We especially value the fact that this year our country is the venue for the forum, which coincides with the 300th anniversary of the establishment of the Russian Academy of Sciences. I would like to note that the 42nd UNESCO Assembly decided to include this day in its list of important global dates," Krasnikov specified.

The RAS director also recalled that the meeting is being attended for the first time by representatives from the Iranian and Egyptian academic communities.

The event is taking place at the Presidium of the Russian Academy of Sciences.