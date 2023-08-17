All systems of Luna-25 moon lander on lunar orbit function normally

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Luna-25 automatic lunar station continues its flight along the Moon’s orbit with all systems functioning normally, Russia’s state-run Roscosmos space corporation told journalists.

"The Luna-25 automatic station engineered at the Lavochkin Research and Production Association (part of Roscosmos state corporation) continues along the orbit of the Moon’s artificial satellite. All of its systems are operating normally and communication with it is stable," Roscosmos said in a statement.

The Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle with the Luna-25 automatic probe was launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome at 2:10 a.m. Moscow time on August 11. On August 12 and 14, the automatic probe adjusted its flight path twice. The apparatus entered a near-lunar orbit on August 16, and on August 21 it is expected to make a soft landing on the surface of the Moon.

The Luna-25’s primary mission is to test soft landing technology. It may become the first apparatus to land at the South Pole of the Earth's natural satellite. The station will explore for natural resources, including water, and study the internal structure of the Moon as well as investigate the impact of cosmic rays and electromagnetic radiation on the Moon’s surface.

The craft is equipped with several cameras that will capture a time-lapse film of the landing and an HDR panorama of the Earth's natural satellite. The Luna-25 will conduct pre-programmed surveys as well as take images of the Moon on command from Earth.