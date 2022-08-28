Extending cross flights depends on current agreements – Roscosmos

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russia will look at the implementation of current agreements with the United States before negotiating an extending the program of cross-flights to the ISS (Russian cosmonauts on US spacecraft and US astronauts on Russia’s Soyuz vehicles), Director General of Roscosmos Yuri Borisov told TASS.

"So far we are not getting ahead of ourselves, let's see how the existing agreements will be implemented," Borisov said and recalled that at the moment there is an agreement with NASA on three cross flights. The first is set to take place this fall.

On July 15, Roscosmos announced the signing of an agreement on joint cross-flights by Russian cosmonauts and US astronauts to the ISS.