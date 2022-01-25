Several Soyuz spacecraft crews with tourists to go into space in coming years — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos expects several crews with space tourists to go into outer space in the coming years, Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday.

"I believe that we will send several crews of space tourists into orbit in the coming years," Rogozin said at a plenary session of the 46th Korolyov Readings conference on cosmonautics

Roscosmos has already received requests for flights of this kind, he said.

The Roscosmos chief said in December last year that a Russian group of potential space tourists was getting familiar with space training at the Cosmonaut Training Center. He added that a Soyuz spacecraft was being manufactured for a flight by space tourists in 2023. The Roscosmos head also said that he had issued instructions to revise the production of spaceships in favor of manned spacecraft. Two Soyuz spaceships for space tourists were expected to be manufactured by 2024, he said.