Several Soyuz spacecraft crews with tourists to go into space in coming years — Roscosmos

Roscosmos has already received requests for flights of this kind

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos expects several crews with space tourists to go into outer space in the coming years, Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday.

"I believe that we will send several crews of space tourists into orbit in the coming years," Rogozin said at a plenary session of the 46th Korolyov Readings conference on cosmonautics

Roscosmos has already received requests for flights of this kind, he said.

The Roscosmos chief said in December last year that a Russian group of potential space tourists was getting familiar with space training at the Cosmonaut Training Center. He added that a Soyuz spacecraft was being manufactured for a flight by space tourists in 2023. The Roscosmos head also said that he had issued instructions to revise the production of spaceships in favor of manned spacecraft. Two Soyuz spaceships for space tourists were expected to be manufactured by 2024, he said.

ARCTIC TODAY
Ural icebreaker to be commissioned before November 1, Yakutia to be floated November 31
Project 22220 universal nuclear-powered icebreakers are the world’s largest and most powerful icebreaking ships
Founder of The Infraud Organization hacking group arrested in Moscow — source
Three other purported hackers are under a house arrest
NATO sends additional forces in Eastern Europe over situation around Ukraine
The organization will continue to take all necessary measures to protect and defend all Allies, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg underscored
Russian, Syrian pilots conduct joint air patrol mission along Golan Heights
The mission involved Russia’s Su-34 and Su-35 aircraft and the A-50 early warning and control aircraft, as well as Syria’s MiG-23 and MiG-29 planes
Moscow calls on UK’s Foreign Office to stop engaging in provocations — MFA
According to the statement, the misinformation spread by the British Foreign Office is another evidence that these are the NATO countries, led by the Anglo-Saxons, that are escalating tensions around Ukraine
US considers deploying American troops in Baltics, Eastern Europe — NY Times daily
President Biden is considering deploying several thousand US troops, as well as warships and aircraft, to NATO allies in the Baltics and Eastern Europe
Bank of Russia suspends currency buying due to market volatility
The decision to resume foreign currency purchases will be taken subject to the actual situation on financial markets
Russian military cannot ignore NATO’s activity in Europe, says Kremlin
In compliance with the 2022 plan of the Russian Armed Forces’ training, a series of naval drills will be held in all the areas of responsibility of the Navy’s fleets
Russian gas transit to Poland suspended from January 19 — operator
Gas transit via Drozdovichi gas metering station stood at 3.77 mln cubic meters on January 17
Chinese Embassy in Russia debunks US media claim Xi requested ‘Putin not invade Ukraine’
The embassy added that China’s position on the Ukrainian issue is consistent and clear
Belarus’ Lukashenko warns West against attacking Union State
Alexander Lukashenko underscored that Minsk and Moscow do not want a war, because "it will affect everyone"
Plane with US weapons arrives in Kiev, US Embassy says
This shipment includes close to 90 tonnes of lethal aid
Russian radars track 56 foreign spy planes and drones near state borders over week
All the flights by foreign spy aircraft were tracked by Russian radar stations
Putin takes measures to ensure Russia’s security at proper level — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, Russia currently exists in an "aggressive environment"
Venezuela ready to offer military help to Russia if relations with US exacerbate - envoy
Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov emphasized that the forms of effective assistance from Caracas can be different
Diplomat slams ‘report’ of Xi asking Putin not to attack Ukraine as jaw-dropping fake news
The Russian diplomat pointed out that while working on the report, Bloomberg did not request any comments from the Russian presidential press service, nor from the Foreign Ministry
Russian Navy gets three advanced submarines — top brass
The submarines delivered are the Project 885M nuclear-powered submarine Novosibirsk, the Project 955A nuclear-powered strategic sub Knyaz Oleg and the Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarine Magadan
Russia’s embassy calls on London to stop dangerous provocations about Ukraine
The latest news, concerning Russia’s plans to bring to power in Kiev former Verkhovnaya Rada deputy Yevgeny Muraev, who remains under Moscow’s sanctions as a person posing a threat to national security, is completely anecdotal, the representative of the Russian diplomatic mission said
Japan’s threats to Russia in Ukrainian context unacceptable, counterproductive - Embassy
The Russian diplomatic agency advised the Japanese side to "read deeper into the essence of Russian initiatives on mutual security guarantees with the US and NATO"
Russian Baltic Fleet’s 20 warships deploy to sea for sweeping drills
The warships will be accomplishing assigned anti-submarine and air defense tasks and mine countermeasures in support of the naval groups with a live-fire exercise
NATO, US brought world close to brink of nuclear war during talks with Russia - expert
Representative of the Schiller Institute in New York Richard Black said that West needs to give up its violent fantasy of getting win Russia and China
US denies visa to Russian cosmonaut planning to train in US
Nikolay Chub's flight to the ISS is scheduled for spring 2023
Russian Baltic Fleet corvettes embark on long-distance deployment
Project 20380 corvettes are designed to accomplish green-water missions, fight enemy surface ships and submarines and provide artillery support for amphibious assault operations
Hainan's Sanya to complete bioresource center by December
The work is already 50% complete
Coalition of Iran, Russia, China could be very painful for West — Iranian ambassador
Kazem Jalali described Russia as a major power with huge economic, defense, military and technological potential
WHO experts’ visit to Sputnik V manufacturing sites on approval — Gamaleya Center
Earlier, the World Health Organization revealed that it expected further information on the Sputnik V vaccine in late January
Russia afraid of no one, including US — Deputy Foreign Minister
Sergey Ryabkov disclosed that Washington promised to provide a response to Moscow’s proposals on guarantees of security next week
Ukraine, Lithuania file motion to challenge Russia’s PACE delegation powers
The debate on the issue will take place on January 26
NATO builds up forces in Eastern Europe to tease Russia — analyst
"All this bears an imprint of political propaganda and of attempts at influencing the minds of one’s own population and the population of Eastern Europe," Andrey Bystritsky said
Gas reserves record low in European, Ukrainian UGS — Gazprom
As of January 22, the active gas volume in European storages was 26% lower than last year
Hainan unveils official logo of the island's free trade port
The logo includes elements typical to the region — a sail, a sea wave, and a coconut palm tree
UK warships escort Russian task force in North Sea, English Channel
The UK Defense Ministry said that a task force of three Russian warships was escorted as part of a joint operation with allies
Russian diplomat castigates Department of State’s ‘strange and unwise’ information agenda
"For instance, when everyone was gearing up for the Geneva talks, the Americans were working on the so-called Ukraine files that they released overnight," Maria Zakharova said
DPR reports deployment of Ukrainian multiple missile launcher systems to Slavyansk
The DPR defense ministry reported earlier that Kiev was getting prepared for another attack
Deployment of Russian military bases to Venezuela impossible under its constitution -envoy
The Russian ambassador pointed out that the biggest threat for the US is "to have independent countries here, close by, to the south of the Mexican border, which have the right to choose who they will cooperate with and how"
Armenian president announces his resignation
"The country’s president has no instruments to influence important issues either in the domestic or foreign policy," according to a statement posted on his official website
Hainan Education Innovation Pilot Zone attracts 23 universities from across the globe
The international education innovation pilot zone should be complete by autumn in 2022
Macron to share his vision of Ukrainian de-escalation with Putin
The Elysee Palace source said that the French president will propose a path towards de-escalation to his Russian counterpart
Group of NATO countries, including UK, threaten Russia with ‘unprecedented’ sanctions
The leaders resolved to continue coordinating closely on any such response
Kiev actively gearing up to resolve Donbass conflict through use of force, DPR says
It is also reported that Ukraine is relocating forces from their permanent deployment location in the Odessa region, disguised as a "planned tactical special exercise"
Lugansk republic’s servicemen kidnapped by Kiev forces - spokesman
It was established that the serviceman reported about suspicious activity in the woods and, without waiting for backup, decided to check the area, the LPR’s People’s Militia Spokesman Ivan Filiponenko said
Russian delegation declares start of ‘countdown’ in wait for adoption of Russian proposals
"There arrives a moment of truth when the West either accepts our proposals or other ways will be found to safeguard Russia’s security," the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna Negotiations on Military Security and Arms Control Konstantin Gavrilov said
Washington asks Russia to keep US response on security guarantees secret - paper
Department of State sources also The Washington Post that the written US response will include US proposals in the security domain and will demonstrate the country’s interest in maintaining the dialogue with Moscow.
Reagan’s ex-adviser Suzanne Massie granted Russian passport
The ex-adviser pointed out that obtaining the Russian citizenship was important for her so that she could continue working on her seventh book about Russia
UK to apply sanctions if Russia tries to ‘install puppet regime’ in Ukraine — minister
In response to the question, whether London is considering the possibility to disconnect Russia from SWIFT, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab noted that a wide package of economic and financial restrictions would be imposed against Moscow
Biden meets his aides to discuss situation around Ukraine, talks with Russia - White House
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Counselor Steve Ricchetti joined the President in person at Camp David
Russia creates unique system to protect coastline and sea lanes — defense contractor
This layered system is capable of striking any surface and coastal targets
Donetsk Republic head confirms US Javelin anti-tank missiles present in Donbass
Ukraine continues conducting reconnaissance with the help of Turkish-made Bayraktar drones "actually on a daily basis," Denis Pushilin also noted
German chancellor urges West to beware of anti-Russian sanctions boomeranging
According to the German chancellor, it is necessary to opt for most effective measures
Russia does not rule out military provocations from US, Kiev regime — diplomat
A Bloomberg publication that Chinese President Xi Jinping allegedly asked Russian President Vladimir Putin not to invade Ukraine during the Olympic Games is an operation of US intelligence agencies, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Russia developing next-generation sea-launched weapons — defense firm
New anti-ship weapons are also being created
