Russian cosmonauts complete first spacewalk in 2022

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov completed their first spacewalk in 2022, carried out within the integration of the Prichal module into the International Space Station.

"Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov completed the 59th spacewalk under the Russian program (51st planned). They shut the outside hatch of the Poisk module at 22:29 Moscow time on January 19," Roscosmos announced in its Telegram channel.

The two cosmonauts spent a total of 7 hours and 11 minutes in the outer space. This was the third spacewalk for Shkaplerov and the fourth one for Dubrov.

The cosmonauts connected the Kurs-P inter-module communication cables and a TV cable to the new modules, installed docking targets and a camera. Most operations, planned for the spacewalk, were complete. This will make it possible for the Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft to dock to the Prichal module on March 18. This will be the first docking since the integration of the module into the ISS.

Roscomos CEO Dmitry Rogozin praised the cosmonauts, noting that all main operations planned for the spacewalk were complete.

"The crew is aboard, all main operations required for the docking of the Soyuz MS in March, are complete. […] The guys did a great job!" Rogozin said in his Telegram channel.