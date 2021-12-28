North-Caucasus Federal University to teach creative architecture and digital art

STAVROPOL, December 28. /TASS/. The largest university of North Caucasus will introduce creative specialties programs in 2022. The studies will take place at the Creative Industries School created on the site of the North-Caucasus Federal University, the press service of the university told journalists.

"Students of the university will be taught creative architecture, modern design, digital art, craft cultures, as well as creative marketing and PR techniques according to innovative methods and new educational technologies next year. There will be special art-spaces for creative youth, where they can discuss and create projects, as well as implement new formats of creativity," the announcement said.

The North-Caucasus Federal University notes that the Creative Industries School is designed to create an environment that will encourage growth of the creative sphere, creative self-realization and to promote the university’s creative products, as well as to consolidate the creative industries in North Caucasus. The school will organize lectures, festivals and seminars.