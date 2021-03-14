Medicine against resistance to antibiotics in development by Russia’s Gamaleya Center

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. Scientists of Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology are currently developing medicines aimed at suppressing resistance to various antibiotics, the center’s director Alexander Gintsburg said.

"In my opinion, one of our most interesting and amazing projects concerns resistance to antibiotics, which, as we know, is one of the most important problems today," he said in an interview on the Solovyev Live YouTube channel on Saturday. "During the current pandemic, people in hospitals die as a result of <...> contracting hospital-acquired infections, which are fully resistant to antibiotics. In the past 10 years, we have been developing ways to create chemical compounds that do not induce resistance on one hand, and on the other - suppress a very broad range of fully resistant hospital-acquired infections."

According to Gintsburg, the medicine is currently undergoing the third stage of clinical trials.

"In fact, this would be the next generation of medicines aimed at overcoming resistance to antibiotics. We are working successfully on that. I hope to give you some exact information on it if we meet one year later," the Russian scientist added.

Among other promising medicines currently being developed by the institute, Gintsburg mentioned a vaccine that would prevent allergy to nuts.