Soyuz with 3 ISS crewmembers on board starts descent from Earth's orbit

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The Soyuz MS-15 manned spacecraft with three crewmembers on board has turned on engines for braking and started descending from the Earth's orbit.

"The engines have been turned on, everything is normal," Russia's Roscosmos space agency told TASS.

The spacecraft left the International Space Station (ISS) several hours ago.

On board the spacecraft are Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka and NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir.

The Soyuz spacecraft is expected to land in 147 km to the south-east of the town of Zhezkazgan in Kazakhstan at 8:16am Moscow time.