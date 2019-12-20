Starliner astronaut taxi’s docking to ISS cancelled, says NASA head

NEW YORK, December 20. /TASS/. NASA has cancelled the planned docking of Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS), NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine told a press conference at the Kennedy Space Center on Friday.

Bridenstine was asked whether the docking was cancelled following an unpredictable turn of events. "Yes, we were debating that just maybe an hour ago. And I would say that that’s safe to take off the table at this point," he responded, citing the amount of fuel that was burned.

He confirmed that the timing was off and the spacecraft did not know precisely where it was in the sequence, doing an orbital insertion burn when it wasn’t. "Very precise attitude keeping burns fuel. So, by the time we got that figured out we had burned sufficient fuel that if we would have done an orbit insertion burn to get to the International Space Station, it might not have been enough," he explained.