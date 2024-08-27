Shipborne Pantsyr missile system to protect latest Amur corvette from enemy UAVs

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The latest Project 22800 missile corvette Amur delivered to the Russian Navy will be protected by a shipborne Pantsyr surface-to-air missile/artillery system from enemy drones and boats, the press office of the High Precision Systems Holding Company (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) said on Tuesday.

"The Russian Navy has accepted the Project 22800 missile corvette Amur for service, the Defense Ministry of Russia reported. The ship is outfitted with a Pantsyr-M surface-to-air missile/artillery system produced by the Tula Design Bureau of Instrument-Making within the High Precision Holding Company," the press office said on its Telegram channel.

The shipborne Pantsyr surface-to-air missile/gun system is capable of effectively repelling multiple air strikes from different directions. It offers high combat sustainability against massive strikes by precision weapons, including anti-ship missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, and also small-size boats.

The ministry reported on August 26 that the Russian Navy had accepted the latest Project 22800 missile corvette Amur carrying Kalibr-NK cruise missiles for service.

Project 22800 Karakurt-class missile corvettes are being built at several shipyards in Russia, including the Zelenodolsk Shipyard in the Volga area (part of the Ak Bars shipbuilding corporation). Each corvette carries a multipurpose launching system of eight Kalibr-NK cruise missiles.