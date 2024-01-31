UN court rejects most of Ukraine’s racial discrimination complaints against Russia

THE HAGUE, January 31. /TASS/. The UN International Court of Justice has rejected most of Ukrainian complaints against Russia that are related to the international convention seeking to do away with racial discrimination, court President Joan Donoghue said as she read out the verdict.

The ruling capped a lawsuit that Ukraine filed against Russia regarding application of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

According to Donoghue, the court found that Moscow violated the convention against racial discrimination by the way it implemented school education in the Ukrainian language in Crimea after 2014. The court "rejects all other submissions made by Ukraine with respect to the international convention," she said.