Kalashnikov gunmaker to unveil new grenade launcher at overseas arms show

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group will unveil the latest GP-46 under-barrel grenade launcher at an overseas arms show in September, the defense company’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The 40x46mm GP-46 under-barrel grenade launcher produced by the Kalashnikov Group will be unveiled at the 5th ADEX 2024 International Defense Exhibition that will run in Baku on September 24-26," the press office said in a statement.

The Kalashnikov Group demonstrated the latest GP-46 under-barrel grenade launcher for the first time in August along with the presentation of the new RPL-20 machinegun.

The grenade launcher is designed to strike enemy manpower on terrain, in trenches and unarmored vehicles. It can be attached to a Kalashnikov assault rifle or used as a separate weapon with a quick-detach buttstock module.

The grenade launcher offers low-and high-angle fire options. The grenade launcher mounted on an assault rifle does not impede the rifle’s ability to fire. The GP-46 grenade launcher is reloaded by rotating its barrel to the left or right. The grenade launcher can deliver direct fire to a range of up to 400 meters, engage sole and site targets. The weapon can be fired from the shoulder or a shelter.