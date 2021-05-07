Russia removes hydroxychloroquine from list of drugs used to treat COVID-19

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The Russian Health Ministry has removed hydroxychloroquine from the list of possible drugs used to treat COVID-19 in its 11th edition of treatment recommendations, adding human immunoglobulin to the list instead, the ministry’s press service informed.

"For patients receiving hospital treatment, the use of human immunoglobulin against COVID-19 is recommended as a component of any of the antiviral therapy programs. <…> Hydroxychloroquine has been removed from the list of drugs that can be prescribed to treat COVID-19," the message says.

The list of possible medicines that can be used to treat COVID-19 in Russia includes: Favipiravir, Remdesivir, human immunoglobulin against COVID-19, Interferon alfa and Umifenovir. The recommendations point out that the use of glucocorticoids in powdered form for inhalations is possible among adults within preemptive anti-inflammatory therapy.

The ministry also included two additional Russian COVID-19 vaccines, CoviVac and Sputnik Light, in the section dedicated to coronavirus prevention.