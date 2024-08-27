Number of cryptocurrency millionaires worldwide doubles over year

GENEVA, August 27. /TASS/. The number of owners of cryptocurrency assets worth more than $1 mln has almost doubled (+95%) over the past year and amounted to 172,300 people, according to the study by Swiss consulting company Henley & Partners.

According to the report, the number of people who own cryptocurrencies worth more than $100 mln has grown by 79% in a year and reached 325 people as of June 30. There was also an increase in the number of crypto-billionaires - there are now 28 of them in the world, which is 27% more than a year ago.

Experts also noted a 111% increase in the number of millionaires who own bitcoin, with the figure reaching 85,400 people.

It is noted that the total number of cryptocurrency users in the world has reached 560 mln (+32% year-on-year), and its total market value has reached $2.3 trillion (+89%).

In early August, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law legalizing cryptocurrency mining in Russia. The adoption of the document will allow to form law enforcement practice, which, among other things, will help ensure further comprehensive regulation of issues related to the issuance and circulation of digital currencies.