West intensifies attempts to sow discord in Russian society — Security Council chief

NALCHIK, August 27. /TASS/. The collective West has intensified attempts to split Russian society and create conditions for worsening interethnic relations and propagating extremism, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

"This issue is especially topical amid the collective West’s intensified attempts to sow discord in Russian society, create conditions for aggravating interethnic and interreligious relations, propagating ideas of separatism, extremism, radical religious ideologies," he said at a meeting in the North Caucasian Federal District.

According to Shoigu, the West is seeking to preserve its global dominance and is imposing its rules on other countries by organizing color revolutions and encouraging terrorist groups.

"Amid the special military operation, the West’s anti-Russian rhetoric and Russophobia have been given a fresh impetus," he noted, adding that the West is doing this in an attempt to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia and destroy its sovereignty.