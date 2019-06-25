Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft with 3 ISS crewmembers onboard lands in Kazakhstan

First Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket for delivering manned spacecraft to be ready by year-end

KOROLYOV, June 25. /TASS/. The Soyuz MS-11 manned spacecraft with three crewmembers from the International Space Station (ISS) onboard has landed in Kazakhstan in 145 km to the south-east of the city of Zhezkagan, Russia's Mission Control Center said on Tuesday.

"We have a landing. The spacecraft carrying Roscosmos' cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, NASA's astronaut Anne McClain and Canadian Space Agency's David Saint-Jacques has landed," the center said.

The spacecraft undocked from the ISS on Tuesday at 2:25am Moscow time.

Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin, US astronauts Christina Koch and Nick Hague will stay aboard the ISS to continue their mission.

The next expedition to the ISS will be launched from the Baikonur spaceport on July 20 by the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft. It will deliver Russia's cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov, NASA's astronaut Andrew Morgan and European Space Agency's astronaut Luca Parmitano (Italy) to the ISS.