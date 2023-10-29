Makhachkala airport freed from protesters, to stay closed until November 6

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Makhachkala’s airport has been freed from protesters who broke into its building and landing area but will stay closed until November 6, Russia’s aviation authority said on Sunday.

"Thanks to the police actions, as of 10:20 p.m. Moscow time (7:20 p.m. GMT), the airport was freed from people who had broken into it," it said, adding that the airport will be closed for arrivals preliminarily until November 6, 2023.

According to the press service of Russia’s Pobeda air carrier, its flight DP-199 from Moscow to Makhachkala has been directed to Vladikavkaz. Red Wings directed its flight from Nizhnevartovsk to Mineralnye Vody. Flights from Makhachkala to Moscow and Surgut were delayed.

Earlier in the day, several hundred people gathered at the airport protesting against the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. They broke into the airport’s building and landing area after the arrival of a regular flight from Tel Aviv.