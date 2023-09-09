Damaged part of Crimean bridge to reopen to motor traffic September 15

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Automobile traffic on the damaged part of the Crimean bridge is to be resumed on September 15, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said in an interview on the Rossiya 1 TV channel.

"We are working round-the-clock. I reckon that we will be able to take a ride on the damaged part [of the Crimean Bridge] on September 15. We are through with placing the span structure in place. That is, the bridge is already there, now we need to put asphalt on it and to install the lights and road signs," he said.

Khusnullin told the media earlier that automobile traffic on the damaged part of the Crimean bridge would reopen in 7-10 days.

On July 17, two Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessels attacked the Crimean bridge. Two adults were killed, one teenager injured. The road was damaged. Part of the motor traffic to Crimea was redirected via an overland corridor through Russia’s new regions. The bridge is scheduled to be fully operational by November 1.