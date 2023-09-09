Ukrainian forces shell DPR communities 69 times on September 9

DONETSK, September 9. /TASS/. Ukraine's armed forces have shelled communities in the Donetsk People's Republic 69 times since the beginning of the day, firing 198 projectiles, the DPR's acting head Denis Pushilin said on his Telegram channel.

"The enemy carried out 69 shellings and fired 198 projectiles using 155-millimeter artillery and cluster shells," Pushilin wrote.

The Ukrainian bombardments killed two men - both civilians - in the Kievsky and Kuibyshevsky districts of Donetsk. Four others were wounded: two builders in Yasinovataya and two civilians in the Kievsky district of Donetsk. Six homes and four civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged in the city.