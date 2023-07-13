Russia to protect itself using all means against West’s existential threat — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The West is resorting to steps creating an existential threat for Russia and the country will continue defending itself using all available means, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Lenta.ru online daily.

"When the special military operation began, the United States and other NATO and EU countries stepped up their proxy war against Russia," Lavrov said. "In fact, they had launched that war in 2014.

"Doubtless, aggressive steps by unfriendly states create an existential threat for Russia. We will have to uphold our right to free and sovereign development using all available means," he added.