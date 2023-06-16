Foreign ship on fire off Russia’s Far East, two injured — rescuers

VLADIVOSTOK, June 16. /TASS/. Two people were injured when a foreign-flagged vessel with 24 crew members on board caught fire off the Russian Far Eastern port city of Nakhodka, the press service of the Russian emergencies ministry’s Primorye Region department has told TASS.

"The crisis response center has been informed that a fire broke out in the engine room of a foreign vessel en route from the People’s Republic of China to the port of Vostochny when it was some 85 km south of Nakhodka," the press service said in a statement.

"The ship has a crew of 24 people on board. According to recent reports, two people were injured in the fire. They have been evacuated and are now being transported to the shore," the statement says.