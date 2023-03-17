Russia to invite DPR Ombudsman to informal UN Security Council meeting — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, March 18. /TASS/. Russia intends to invite DPR Ombudsman Daria Morozova to an informal meeting of the UN Security Council on the Arria formula. Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky announced this on Friday after the Security Council voted against her speech at a meeting on Ukraine.

"We will definitely invite her to the [UN Security] Council for an informal meeting on the Arria formula," he said in his Telegram channel.

The so-called "Arria-formula" suggests a freer procedure to convene a meeting, in particular with regard to inviting speakers.

On Friday, the UN Security Council voted on Friday against the speech of the DPR Ombudsman at a meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine. Four countries (Russia, Brazil, Ghana and China) spoke in support of Morozova's speech during the procedural vote, eight (Albania, the UK, Malta, USA, France, Switzerland, Ecuador and Japan) opposed. Three countries (Gabon, Mozambique, UAE) abstained.