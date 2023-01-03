Lavrov tells Israeli top diplomat about willingness to strengthen bilateral cooperation

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told new Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in their telephone conversation on Tuesday about readiness for joint work to enhance bilateral cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The minister congratulated his Israeli counterpart on taking office and expressed readiness to work together in order to strengthen multifaceted, mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and Israel," the statement said.

In a telephone conversation on Tuesday Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told new Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen about the situation in Ukraine in the context of Russia’s special military operation.

"The Russian foreign minister also informed his Israeli counterpart about certain aspects of the situation in Ukraine in the context of Russia’s special military operation," the statement said.

In a telephone conversation with new Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed readiness to help restart the peace process with Palestine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The ministers focused on the situation in the Middle East and North Africa. While discussing the Palestinian-Israeli settlement, the Russian side emphasized its willingness to continue facilitating a relaunch of the peace process on a generally recognized international legal basis," the statement said.