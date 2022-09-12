Lavrov discusses situation in Middle East with HAMAS senior official

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The situation in the Middle East was the focus of a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and head of the Hamas political bureau Ismail Haniyeh, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"Key attention was paid to the development of the situation in the Middle East region with a focus on the Palestinian problem. The Russian side stressed the importance of the soonest restoration of the Palestinian national unity of the political platforms of the Palestine Liberation Organization and the necessity to settle the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the generally recognized basis of international law, which rests on the corresponding resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and General Assembly, and the Arab Peace Initiative," it said.

Later in the day, the HAMAS delegation had consultations with Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.