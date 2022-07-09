Forest fires on area of 4,788 hectares extinguished in Russian regions over 24 hours

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Specialists extinguished forest fires on an area of 4,788 hectares in Russian regions over the past day, with extinguishing activities on another 22,787 hectares underway, the press service of the Aerial Forest Fire Center reported on Saturday.

"According to information provided by regional forestry monitoring services, 66 forest fires on an area of 4,788 hectares were extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours, on July 8, 2022. As of 00:00 am Moscow time, on July 9, 2022, 112 forest fires on an area of 22,787 hectares were active on the territory of the Russian Federation with extinguishment activities underway," the report said.

The largest fire area and the number of fires were registered in Yakutia, with 40 fires on the forest reserve land on an area of 15,726 hectares and two fires on an area of 13 hectares in the national park Lena Pillars.

Some 2,776 individuals and 311 equipment units were involved in fire extinguishing activities.