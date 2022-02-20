Putin's talks with Western leaders on Ukraine are constructive - Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. The nature of the negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Western leaders on the situation around Ukraine contrasts sharply with the hysteria of the media of these states, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"There is a significant contrast between the hysteria in the media of these countries and the nature of the negotiations. … The conversation is constructive," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman pointed out that Putin has the ability to convey Russia's concerns to Western partners. "Many do not agree with him - either completely or partially. But every time everyone states that there are grounds for discussions, for continuing negotiations. And this is probably the most important thing," Peskov added.

The situation along the contact line in eastern Ukraine took a turn for the worse on the morning of February 17. The Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics reported some of the most intensive shelling by Kiev forces in recent months. The shelling damaged some civilian facilities.

On Friday, the leaders of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of the republics’ inhabitants to Russia, citing the increasing threat of hostilities.